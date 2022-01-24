SHREVEPORT, La- Red River United teacher's union President, Jackie Lansdale, says Governor Edwards budget proposal is a welcome one, but not enough to fix the problems faced by the education system.
Lansdale believes the salaries teacher's receive across the state are not enough to make local schools a competitive choice for new teachers.
"The salary structure itself, when you look at it, from starting at bachelor's degree at zero, until you leave, at 30. You see a $15,000 increase. There's no other industry that would do anything like that and think that you could sustain it."
Governor Edwards proposed a $1500 raise for teachers across the state. Lansdale hopes that this will make education a more viable career choice for young people.
She says that "...at some point we're going to have to realize we're not getting these people into our classrooms. Why we're looking at universities and we're not seeing people that are graduating in education."
The budget proposal will be presented to the Budget Committee tomorrow. There will likely be more debate over these new measures in the coming days to weeks.