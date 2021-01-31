SHREVEPORT, La- The Shreveport Police Department arrested and charged a teen in connection to a homicide that happened on January 19th.
Dontreal York, 19, is charged with one count each of Second Degree Murder and Attempted First Degree Murder.
Shreveport Police responded to the 3000 block of Lindholm Street on the 19th and found Nicholas Toms and Jacob Decamp suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Toms later died from his injuries, but Decamp remains in stable condition at Ochsner LSU Health.
Police say the shooting happened after an argument about a gun deal.