SHREVEPORT, La. -- A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting last week that injured a man, and two more are in custody for possessing guns, Shreveport police said Wednesday in a news release.
The shooting took place at 8:30 p.m. March 26 at Baker Street and Fairfield Avenue. A man shot in the abdomen is recovering from his injury, police said.
The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified because of his age, was determined to be responsible, according to police. So, on Friday, SPD's Violent Crimes Unit, ATF and Shreveport City Marshal's Office searched several locations to look for him and evidence related to the shooting. They found their suspect, along with the other two juveniles.
The teen suspect is charged with attempted second-degree murder and theft of a motor vehicle. Another 17-year-old was arrested for possession of Schedule II CDS with intent to distribute and on a juvenile warrant for firearms charges. A 15-year-old was arrested on a juvenile warrant from Texas for aggravated property damage and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
Two firearms and drugs were seized.