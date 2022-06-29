SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport teen Anthony Mandigo, who escaped state custody in South Louisiana more than two weeks ago, has been found in Houston, Texas, and now faces charges as an adult in that state.
Mandigo, 17, escaped June 13 while in transport to a medical facility from the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie for treatment for injuries to his hand. He was serving juvenile life for multiple felonies including armed robbery, aggravated flight from an officer, illegal carrying of a weapon, escape, burglary of an inhabited dwelling and illegal possession of stolen things.
It was his third escape from Office of Juvenile Justice custody.
He was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Houston and booked at Harris County jail on one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and one count of evading arrest with a vehicle. Both charges are felonies in Texas and he has no bond set for either charge. In Texas, 17-year-olds are considered adults in criminal court.
Mandigo, whose juvenile life term will end Jan. 4, 2026, was serving the maximum youth sentence for a Nov. 9, 2018 armed robbery of a Raceway Gas Station and its clerk, using an AK-47 automatic rifle, and for his involvement in the Nov. 4, 2018 murder of pizza deliveryman Lester McGee, for which Mandigo pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery. He was 13 at the time.