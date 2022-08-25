SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport teen who shot two people at a west Shreveport motel in July 2020 was found guilty Wednesday of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, as well as a lesser charge, aggravated assault with a firearm, in Caddo District Court.
Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, was found guilty of the charges by the nine-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Chris Victory's court. The jury deliberated about 90 minutes before delivering its verdict, after hearing the facts of the shootings that occurred July 19, 2020, at the Country Inn Suites hotel on Hollywood Avenue near Shreveport Regional Airport.
That day, the victims, along with family members, drove to Shreveport from Rayville to visit Splash Kingdom. Returning from the water park, the victims returned to their hotel, where one victim came into contact with a girl who asked him about his tattoos.
Jamison, who was present, got into an argument with the victim, which did not turn violent. A short while later, the victim, Ha'Shoun K'Keem Collins, 22, went back to the hotel to speak to Jamison about the earlier argument.
After a brief conversation, Jamison and Collins shook hands and separated. However, Jamison then commented to Collins that he felt disrespected, pulled out a 9-mm handgun and shot Collins in the chest, killing him.
Jamison then shot the victim he had argued with earlier in the chest as well, as well as a third man, Collins' brother. Those two victims survived and, along with witnesses, picked Jamison out of lineups. Ballistic evidence confirmed later that a gun found in the car Jamison used to flee police had fired the bullets in the shootings.
Jamison will be sentenced to mandatory life in prison for the second-degree murder conviction when he returns to court on Sept. 12.
He was prosecuted by Kodie K. Smith and Victoria Washington. He was defended by Michael Enright and Dave Knadler.