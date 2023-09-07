SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport teen is giving back to his community.
Pierson Phipps started "Backpacks for the Homeless" three years ago when he was in the eighth grade. Each year, he collects around 80 backpacks to distribute to those in need.
Phipps has been feeding the homeless on the weekends since third grade and wanted to do more to help.
“Makes me feel very appreciative of what I have and it makes me feel happy to give back to the community,” said Phipps.
“We always say love is a verb and he definitely shows his love in an actionable way by giving back to the community,” said Amy Phipps, Pierson’s mom.
The backpacks will be handed out on Saturday around 9 a.m. at First Methodist Church in Shreveport. Meals will also be served there so people can fill their new backpacks up with food and water.