SHREVEPORT, La.- A young teenager shot and mortally wounded in south Shreveport on Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Kelvonte Daigre, 13, of Shreveport, was shot just before 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Youree Drive. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he succumbed to his wounds at 10:52 p.m.
He was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. An autopsy was authorized.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.