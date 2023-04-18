SHREVEPORT, La. -- A local teen who shot a convenience store employee a year ago will serve 25 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday in Caddo District Court.
Omarion Goodwin, 18, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder before District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr. for the shooting that happened April 6, 2022 at the Circle K in the 6300 block of Jefferson-Paige Road.
Goodwin was 17 at the time the shooting occurred. His case was transferred from Caddo Juvenile Court to be prosecuted as an adult in Caddo District Court.
In the attack, Goodwin wore a ski mask that covered his entire face and was armed with a 22-caliber pistol. The victim was behind the counter eating a meal. Goodwin shot the victim in the head and top left shoulder several times, then left. The victim was discovered later by customers of the store lying behind the counter in a pool of his own blood, conscious but unresponsive. He was taken to a local hospital but survived.
Shreveport police investigators viewed surveillance video from the store and interviewed witnesses. Goodwin, who was surrendered by a parent, made a full confession and police located the gun used in the shooting as well as clothing worn at the time.
Goodwin must serve his sentence, which was approved by the victim and his family, without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
Goodwin was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Courtney N. Ray. He was defended by Elizabeth Gibson.