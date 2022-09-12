SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport teen who shot two people at a west Shreveport motel in 2020, killing one person, was sentenced to 85 years in prison.
According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office, Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, was found guilty of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault by a firearm.
The shootings occurred July 19, 2020, at the Country Inn Suites hotel on Hollywood Avenue near Shreveport Regional Airport.
That day, the victims, along with family members, drove to Shreveport from Rayville to visit Splash Kingdom. Returning from the water park, the victims returned to their hotel, where one victim came into contact with a girl who asked him about his tattoos.
Jamison, who was present, got into an argument with the victim, which did not turn violent. A short while later, the victim, Ha'Shoun K'Keem Collins, 22, went back to the hotel to speak to Jamison about the earlier argument.
After a brief conversation, Jamison and Collins shook hands and separated. Jamison then commented to Collins that he felt disrespected, pulled out a handgun and shot Collins in the chest, killing him.
Jamison then shot two other people including Collins' brother.
Those two victims survived. Ballistic evidence confirmed later that a gun found in the car Jamison used to flee police was used in the shooting.