SHREVEPORT, La - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday just before 9 p.m. in the 6100 block of Henderson Avenue. That's in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's office identifies the victim as Tredarious Shivers, 17, of Shreveport.
Police tell KTBS Shivers was shot in the chest. He was taken to Ochsner-LSU Health in a private car, later succumbing to his injuries.
So far, Police have no suspects.
If you have any information, contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.