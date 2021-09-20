SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport teenager will be charged as an adult for her alleged role in a homicide.
Maakaya Simone Lee,17, is charged as a principal to second-degree murder.
The Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office announced plans to transfer the case to Caddo District Court, following a continued custody hearing in Caddo Juvenile Court Friday, September 17, 2021.
Lee's case will go the Caddo Parish Grand Jury for review with regard to her participation in the August 7, 2021 slaying of Tyquarion Thomas.
The slaying of Mr. Thomas, 20, began in the 8800 block of Coyth Lane and ended in the 500 block of Lynbrook Boulevard. Ms. Lee was in an automobile in front of a residence on Coyth when Mr. Thomas ran out of the residence being chased by another individual firing multiple gunshots at him.
The shooter got into Ms. Lee's vehicle, which she drove to the 500 block of Lynbrook where she parked the car and the shooter left to fire more shots at Mr. Thomas, who lay dying on the ground. The shooter then returned to Ms. Lee's car and the two drove off together.
Ms. Lee can be tried as an adult under the Louisiana Children’s Code , which allows the District Attorney to have juveniles 15 and older to be transferred to District Court. Her bond has been set at $225,000.
If indicted for second-degree murder, Ms. Lee faces a sentence of life in prison at hard labor without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.