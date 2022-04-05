SHREVEPORT, La.--One Shreveport teenager isn't waiting until he's older to be the change he wants to see in the city he calls home.
Micheal Walters or "MJ" as he prefers started sticking close to Shreveport police officers about two years ago. He's from the Cooper Rd. neighborhood and says instead of just talking about needing a change in his city he decided to get out in his community and actively start helping improve it.
"I want to show people when we come together we can make Shreveport greater and better, some people hate to tell SPD or any law enforcement anything because they are scared," said Walters.
He recently lost his nephew Devin Myers to gun violence. While he is still grieving he plans to keep working to promote peace in the city.