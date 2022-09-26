SHREVEPORT, la. - Two Shreveport teenagers involved in an August armed robbery will now be tried as adults.
Caddo District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr. signed orders that Aareon DeShawn McKinney, 17, and Kevin A. Player, 16, can be charged by the Caddo Parish District Attorney as adults for attempted second-degree murder.
According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office, McKinney and Player fired at a victim in connection with an armed robbery in the Villa Norte Apartments on Fullerton Street in north Shreveport on August 30th.
The teens can be tried as adults under provisions of Louisiana Children’s Code Article 305, which allows a District Attorney to have jurisdiction of certain juvenile offenders age 15 or older transferred to District Court.
The two will be held at Caddo Correctional Center during their trial proceedings.
The Caddo Parish District Attorney's office said two other juvenile co-defendants, accomplices did not fire weapons. One juvenile pleaded guilty to three counts of simple burglary on Monday and was sentenced to 18 months, suspended, with two years of active supervised probation. The other juvenile co-defendant will have a court appearance in October.