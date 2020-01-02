SHREVEPORT, La. -- What goes on in the mind of someone with autism? A play that soon premieres in Shreveport may help you understand their world.
Local actors are rehearsing for the Tony award-winning play "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime." It's based on a best-selling book. And it takes the audience into the mind of an autistic boy as he tries to solve a dog's murder.
Susan Kirton, who plays the boy's teacher, says it's an eye-opener.
"Just things we take for granted. Normal language, things like using metaphors, and how confusing that can be to someone who takes something very, very literally. And they're trying to get around in this world and fit in. And it's very difficult because sometimes, even the simplest things are a little bit confusing and challenging for them," Kirton said.
The play runs at the Marjorie Lyons Playhouse at Centenary College. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm, and Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. Tickets can be bought at the door or in advance by clicking here.