SHREVEPORT, La. - June 19, 1865 marks the day enslaved African Americans in Texas finally learned they were free, two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. They were the last enslaved people to learn of their freedom.
This day is now celebrated as Juneteenth which takes place on the third Saturday of June. It celebrates freedom, unity and African American heritage and culture.
Shreveport is joining in on the Juneteenth celebration with a weekend full of activities including a festival, parade, and much more.
“We want to deal with race issues within our community. It takes everyone sitting at the table in order to deal with that. So, this event and this festival that we have going on right now with Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. is inclusive for everyone to come. So let's unite as a family, as a community and have a really good time,” said Tabatha Taylor, District A councilwoman.
The events include:
Thursday:
6 p.m.: VERSIFIED Event produced by Poetic X at the Robinson Film Center: spoken word and poetry readings with 10 poets, documentary film produced by Poetic X and a panel discussion.
For tickets and information click here.
6:30 p.m.: African American Chamber of Commerce awards banquet and silent aAuction at Sam’s Town.
For tickets and information click here.
Friday:
5 p.m. – midnight: Ro Omega’s “Let the Good Times Roll” Festival at Festival Plaza.
For information click here.
Saturday:
8 a.m. – noon: Shreveport Farmer’s Market and Ro Omega Health Fair.
8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.: Ro Omega walk, run, bike on Stoner Avenue.
For information click here.
10 a.m. – noon: North Louisiana Juneteenth Coalition Parade (Veteran’s Park to Festival Plaza/Riverview Convention Center
For information click here.
Noon – 8 p.m.: ‘artish produced by Envision Media, Black & White Exhibition produced by North Louisiana Juneteenth Coalition, and “Taste of Soul” produced by Craig Johnson at the Riverview Convention Hall.
For information click here.
4 p.m. – midnight: Ro Omega’s “Let the Good Times Roll” Festival.
For tickets and information click here.
Sunday:
Noon – 8 p.m.: ‘artish produced by Envision Media, Black & White Exhibition produced by North Louisiana Juneteenth Coalition, and “Taste of Soul” produced by Craig Johnson at the Riverview Convention Hall.
For information click here.
4 p.m. – midnight: “Let the Good Times ROll” Festival with “Lil Boosie” as headliner.
For tickets and information click here.
Monday:
8:30 p.m. – midnight: Christin Reed’s Words Over Lattes Juneteenth Theme with special guest "Scooterman” (Willie Burton), 630 Commerce Street.
There will also be a public mural by KaDavien Baylor at the Riverview Convention Center on the wall facing Crockett Street.
The Juneteenth celebration weekend includes the Parish of Caddo, City of Shreveport, Ro Omega, Northwest Louisiana Juneteenth Coalition, Envision Media Team, PoeticX, KaDavien Baylor and Christian Reed.