SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau has won the bid to host the Gold Wing Road Riders Association’s 2022 Wing Ding 43 Convention in Shreveport-Bossier at Shreveport Convention Center on June 28 through July 2.
This is the first time the organization will hold its annual meeting in Shreveport-Bossier City. There will be approximately 6,000 people attending the conference, utilizing approximately 4,866 overnight hotel rooms in the area.
The estimated economic impact for the community is $4.4 million and directly supports 1,460 jobs in Shreveport-Bossier.
“Booking huge business like this takes years of effort,” said David Bradley, Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau vice president of sales and services. “We began the sales process with Gold Wing in 2017. When Jessica Rodgers, our newest sales manager, joined our team in 2020, she helped us in the final stages of securing this conference.”
The Gold Wing Road Riders Association is recognized as the world's largest single-marquee conference for safety, technical, educational, and social organization for riders of touring motorcycles. Once a year, members, their friends and many other motorcycle enthusiasts gather for the largest, most prestigious, ultimate and luxury touring motorcycle extravaganza in the world, called “Wing Ding.”
“Reopening our doors to tourists is the first big step to rebuilding our local economy,” said Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins. “We look forward to hosting the Gold Wing Road Riders Association, and I will continue to champion for more events and attractions to make their way to our area.”
The meetings market is coming back, said tourism officials. Several other large conventions will be hosted in 2021 and 2022 that will have a "significant economic impact" on the local community. The sales staff is currently working on 79 leads for future bookings.
Upcoming conventions coming to Shreveport-Bossier:
- Ark-La-Tex Gem and Mineral Show, Aug. 13-15
- Louisiana Society of Association Executives 2021 Annual Convention, Sept. 19-21
- American Society of Microbiology South Central Meeting, October 21-23
- 2021 NAFSA: Association of International Educators Region III Conference, Oct. 30-Nov. 4
- Magnet Schools of Mid-South 2021 Annual Conference, Dec. 18-11
- The Society of American Travel Writers Central States Chapter 2022 Conference, Feb. 23-27
- Hart Energy 2022 DUG Haynesville, May 24-25
- 2022 Convention South Central Region of Embroiders Guild of America, June 14-18
- Special Military Active Recreational Travelers Regional Muster, Sept. 16-23, 2022
- 2022 Louisiana Association of Nurse Practitioners 26th Annual Primary Care Conference Sept. 22-25, 2022