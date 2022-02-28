SHREVEPORT, La- After a record year for homicides, KTBS looked into the efforts taken by those who work tirelessly to save lives from trauma caused by gunfire. KTBS spoke to trauma surgeon Dr. Navdeep Samra to hear what it's like being on the receiving end of Shreveport’s spike in shootings.
When a person is shot on the streets of Shreveport, the trauma team at Ochsner LSU Health has all hands on deck. "We call it the highest level of trauma activation, which is tier one activation. And the whole team is alerted."
In a city where violence thrives, the trauma team must be ready for anything.
"You have to be prepared, mentally prepared, to handle to worst possible injuries you can face."
When the patient finally reaches the trauma bay, it's a race against time. "Time is very important, every second counts in a person who is bleeding."
Though the team moves quickly, it is efficient. Each person knows their role. "It's really very organized and systematic. An everybody has an assigned task."
It's the high tempo nature of the work that drew Doctor Samra. But he says, the relentless nature of the job can take a toll without a process. "It does still weigh on me, and my whole team, that's the human side of it. It does weigh, but we learn coping mechanisms. Thinking out loud helps because we reflect on how we did and could we have done better."
It's that last consideration that doctor Samra emphasized most. Every lost patient gives them an opportunity to improve so that the next call might not end the same way. No matter how stressed, they follow routine. And no matter how hard they work, they always search for ways they can be even better.