SHREVEPORT, La. - Marshall James Jefferson and District Attorney James Stewart announced the expansion of Shreveport's truancy program on Wednesday at the Shreveport City Marshall’s Office Training Center.
The Marshall’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office formed a partnership to improve these resources. Jefferson shared how the partnership will benefit the entire community.
"Today, I am proud to announce the expansion of our truancy partnership with the Caddo Parrish District Attorney's Office to help reduce delinquency. Going forward with this partnership, the deputies will be out in the community." Jefferson said.
Jefferson added that deputies will be serving papers and doing welfare checks to see why kids are not coming to school as part of the expanded program.