The new year has started along with a new semester on the campus of LSUS.
As students head back to classes, they'll be doing so worrying about more than just their grades.
"I went from having about $4,500 in scholarships to now about half that," said LSUS student Meagan Crews.
Crews is like hundreds of college students across the state of Louisiana and utilize the TOPS Scholarship.
The Taylor Opportunity Program for Students, or TOPS, was created in 1989 to help in-state students further their education, but today because of state-wide budge crisis, the TOPS Scholarship is getting cut.
"There's no telling what will happen to TOPS, it could eventually die out completely," said LSUS SGA President Dennis Henderson.
"For me to have gone from having my school paid for and even almost getting paid for school because I get money back, to now having to make ends meet and try to figure out how to fill that financially, its been a real issue for sure," added Crews.
Over the years the criteria has gotten tougher and the demand for the TOPS Scholarship, more competitive.
The program has now found itself in the middle of the political chopping block.
The funding source for the scholarship took a significant hit during the 2016 legislative session and is one of several programs in the state to see cuts due to budget concerns.
The latest numbers from LSUS, show approximately 580 students, most seniors, are affected due to the cuts in the TOPS scholarship, which is nearly 10% of the student body.
While at Centenary College, a private school in Shreveport, the numbers are lower but so is the student body.
At Centenary around 180 students have been impacted.
Wherever the classroom, the affects are being financially felt by students and other states are taking advantage.
Henderson told KTBS, "we were worried about an exodus, students were just going away. We found other states, like Arkansas and Texas were taking advantage of this. They said we'll give you in-state tuition and we'll provide you with scholarships and things like that."
Luckily the cuts to TOPS Scholarship hasn't had a major impact on local enrollment, but some fear that could happen if its terminated completely.
LSUS and Centenary now have plans in place to keep students in the classroom.
"LSU, like all the other state universities has been struggling to try and assist students with TOPS and the fact that the funding for the Spring has been so reduced. We're lucky because we have NOLA, which is able to step in and give seniors a one time stipend," said LSUS Chancellor Larry Clark.
Similar programs to NOLA have been launched at Centenary and on other campuses in the state.
As lawmakers continue to look at ways to slash budgets and crunch numbers, educators are being proactive about offering more ideas to help students.
"We're trying to be as accommodating, flexible, and supportive as we can in trying to get the students through this Spring semester. They're challenged and we know that they're challenged and we're trying to work with them the best we can," said Clark.
Things could get tougher for college students if a proposal to cut TOPS payments makes it to the legislature this Spring.
The state's top higher education policy making board has an idea for a sweeping change.
Suggestions from the Board of Regents would have lawmakers focusing on the freshman class of 2018.
In that proposal, students would get 80% of their tuition covered, while sophomores would get 90% and junior and seniors the full 100%.
The recommendation comes from a draft study, but it's not final.
They'll talk more about it at next month's meeting, public comments also will be accepted.
Stay with KTBS for future updates on the TOPS Scholarship.