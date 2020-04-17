According to a story published in Stat News, several notable advances in modern medicine and lifesaving techniques were learned on the battlefield. Restoring blood flow, stopping the spread of infections and reconstructive surgery can be traced back to war.
It’s, therefore, no surprise that the VA fills its ranks from current and former military physicians. A group of five doctors, who previously studied and trained together 25 years ago in San Antonio, Texas, at the Emergency Medicine residency known as the Joint Military Medical Command, have been reunited at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center (OBVAMC). Together they have more than 150 years of combined experience.
- Jerry Davis, MD (U.S. Army, 1982 – 1984, USAF, 1991 – 1998)
- Steven Holt, MD (U.S. Army, 1989 – 2000)
- John Horan, MD (U.S. Army, 1987 – 2000)
- Alan Sorkey, MD (USAF Reserves, 1986 – 1989, active duty, 1990 - 1996)
- Frederick Yates, MD (U.S. Army, 1985 - 1994)
“I can say that without a doubt, my training in emergency medicine in the military absolutely prepared me for a crisis, but this pandemic is unlike anything I have experienced in my 30 plus years in medicine,” said Dr. Alan Sorkey, chief of emergency medicine, Overton Brooks VA Medical Center.
And while medical experts all over the world were struggling to understand the dangers of the COVID-19 threat, the Shreveport VA was among the first to take proactive steps to halt its growth. Leadership at OBVAMC stopped visitors early and ramped up access to veterans’ access through telemedicine options.
“I believe our hospital is doing the best we can do at this time. When it was taking more than 10 days to get a COVID-19 test result back, our leadership found another company that could get us answers in one to two days,” said Dr. Jerry Davis. “Using non-face-to-face methods to help with our Veterans’ medical needs is another helpful way we are keeping our patients safe,” he added.
The group understands the risk that comes with being a frontline worker, but they also realize how important each team member is during this fight. Nurses, critical care and internal medicine doctors, housekeeping staff, technicians and administrators are among the many others that all have a part in the crucial care of patients.
For Sorkey, who headed up several mass casualty emergencies, including Hurricane Katrina, the current crisis is very different. He acknowledges that past events were time-sensitive, and we are now in uncharted territory.
“The situation brings out both the best and the worst in people. What gives me hope is that we have advanced so far since the Flu epidemic of 1918 with vaccines and treatments,” said Sorkey.
This dedicated group of doctors shows the human spirit remains in caring for others and so does basic kindness.