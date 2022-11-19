SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Fire Department battled a blaze Saturday morning at a commercial building near downtown Shreveport.
KTBS was on the scene as multiple units responded to the building at Culpepper Street and Van Loan Street.
That building has reportedly caught fire several times this year.
A 62-year-old man told KTBS he was asleep on the second floor when he woke up to a room full of smoke. Authorities believe homeless individuals are starting fires inside the vacant building to stay warm.
Saturday's fire is under investigation.