In the midst of tragedy there are always those whose first instinct is to help. The Shreveport Volunteer Network has had boots on the ground since the storm blew through Friday morning.
“It was like a war zone. That's all I know. I mean, it was pretty bad,” said Joann and Stephen Mondelo whose house was damaged.
With three trees on their house and over a dozen on their property, Joann and Stephen didn’t know what to do.
“My son was back there where the main damage was. So he is thanking God. He's very, very lucky,” said Joann.
They said neighbors quickly came to help them and their son called the Shreveport Volunteer Network who rushed over.
“Had pretty much lost hope. Yeah. You know, and so we just come in and pray with them and help them,” said Keith Bryant with the Shreveport Volunteer Network.
The group has been helping people since early Friday morning.
“A lot of people just reach out to us on Facebook or they tag us in a post, you know, somebody can't get out or this person needs to be rescued. If we personally can't get to them, then we put it out on our Facebook page and, you know, for a request for assistance and the network just shows up in force,” said Bryant.
They said when disaster strikes this is the least they can do.
“Helping your neighbor is extremely rewarding. When you can go out and cut some trees up or help them pull limbs and get debris removed, you know, get it off the street. It's a big deal for them,” said Tommy Giles with the Shreveport Volunteer Network.
Their kind actions are inspiring others to do the same.
“We're already on the list to help them with somebody else. It brings the good out. And not only yourself, but it's amazing,” said Joann.
If you need help or want to volunteer, reach out to the Shreveport Volunteer Network on Facebook.