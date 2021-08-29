SHREVEPORT, La - After Hurricane Ida passes, people will need help. The Shreveport Volunteer Network anticipated the need, sending several loads of water to the United Cajun Navy in advance. Making several trips to Baton Rouge to make it happen.
"Somebody has to do it," said Keith Bryant president of the Shreveport Volunteer Network. "We've been driving straight down there and turning around and coming back and reloading and getting more supplies," said Bryant.
Sunday, the organization left on its final trip to Baton Rouge to begin aid. They are bringing gas, an extra generator, equipment to clear debris, ready-to-eat meals, and their chainsaw trailer. This isn't their first time. They've helped in previous years, including 2020's disasters.
"To be there and help and see that somebody lost everything that they own," said Bryant. "You know, I couldn't imagine that. If that was ever to happen to me, I would hope that Shreveport Volunteer Network would show up."
For Hurricane Ida, they are joining forces with the United Cajun Navy and are looking forward to working with volunteers along the way.
"With the wind, this storm being stronger than it was last year, just can't imagine," said Bryant. "We're ready and we're ready to go help and we're ready to serve and hope you guys are too."
How to help the Shreveport Volunteer Network and what they need
The organization is in need of monetary donations. Click here to donate.
They are also in need of 93 octane gas for airboats and water. Contact them at contact@shreveportvolunteernetwork.com or call 318-469-0899 .