SHREVEPORT, La. -- An EF-4 tornado killed more than 20 people in Mississippi and now volunteers from Louisiana are on the ground right in the hard-hit area of Rolling Fork.
They're also collecting donations. There are ways to help.
Neighboring states are coming together to clean up debris. The Shreveport Volunteer Network arrived on Monday.
Heather Matlock, the coordinator of the network, says you can drop off donations at the warehouse at 8924 Jewella Avenue from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Here are more details about the Shreveport Volunteer Network:
Download the App! >https://qrs.ly/y8e9est
Learn more > https://www.shreveportvolunteernetwork.com/
Have a need> http://bit.ly/SubmitANeed