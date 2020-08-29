SHREVEPORT, La- The Shreveport Volunteer Network met on Saturday to support local clean up efforts following Hurricane Laura's destruction.
The organization visited several spots around town that were in need of cleaning, such as Shreveport's historic South Highlands neighborhood and Broadmoore areas. Some of these spots had trees blocking roads, and some had trees on homes.
Shreveport Volunteer Network co-founder Keith Bryan says his organization will keep working as long as people need them, because that's what you do for a city you care about.
Bryan says, "We love our city. Our city is in a bind right now, and you know after Hurricane Laura came through here, we just felt like we have the talent. We know how to cut trees and we figured we would come out to help our city."