SHREVEPORT, La. -- A volunteer effort in Shreveport will take a few days to build the ultimate treehouse, all for a little boy battling cancer.
"Logan is just an amazing child going through a difficult time," said Tricia Laurent, a volunteer with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. "He will be three in April and he spends a lot of time at St. Jude's [Children's Research Hospital}
For more than 40 years, the Make-A-Wish Foundation has granted requests from children with critical illnesses, everything from celebrity meet-and-greets to family trips to Walt Disney World.
"I usually ask three questions," said Laurent. "'If you could have anything, if you could go anywhere, or if you could meet anyone?', because I want to get the child what they want."
What Logan wants is a treehouse. Now, it's taken the work of more than a dozen volunteers to make a wish come true.
"We were in Memphis for about six months fighting this cancer and they had a lot of playgrounds where he loved playing while he was a little bit healthier," said David Meier, Logan's dad. "With COVID-19, you can't go out to playgrounds anymore, so here he'll have his own little playground."
"It's just going to be one of the best wishes i've ever granted," said Laurent.
When it's all said and done, the two-story treehouse will include a twisty slide, metal roof and rock climbing wall. To make it happen, Make-A-Wish called the professionals from Thrash Construction Services.
"The majority of it will be complete this week," said Thad Thrash, owner of Thrash Construction Services. "It'll probably be roofed and ready to play by midweek."
"Big thanks to Thrash Construction and Make-A-Wish," said Meier, who had input on the design for the tree house. "They're two huge groups for what they're doing. We can't say thanks enough."
It's not just Thrash's team donating their time and effort. Custom-Bilt Supplies donated the lumber, McElroy Metal supplied the roof panels, Port-a-John provided some facilities, and Chicken Salad Chick donated lunch, according to Thrash.
But as Logan's tree house takes shape, Make-A-Wish put out the call for more help to grant other wishes, especially after a difficult year during the pandemic.
"We need so many volunteers," said Laurent. "There are so many children in our area that are waiting just to be interviewed."
"The cause is definitely worth it," said Thrash. "Any child that has a wish that we can grant, I think all of us would do that. Being able to help put a smile on his face is a great thing."
If you'd like to donate your time or services to help a child, contact Make-A-Wish Texas Texas Gult Coast & Louisiana here.