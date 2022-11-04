SHREVEPORT, La. - Strawn's is the place to be to eat breakfast and to talk about politics. The midterm election is coming up in just five days.
"The council and mayor has never come up with a sound economic plan for the future," said voter James Anderson.
Michelle Duncan is concerned about crime in Shreveport and across the country.
"The issue that is important to me is the crime," said Michelle Duncan.
A sentiment echoed when KTBS 3 reached out to Jeffrey Sadow.
"This one in particular, there was a noticeable uptick in crime in the last three years," said Jeffrey Sadow, LSUS Associate Professor of Political Science. "It's kind of leveled off in the last year or so. There still has been a noticeable increase in violent crime and particularly the randomness of it. Violent crime reaching places it hasn't in years past. "
Crime and the economy taking voters to the polls. The election is November 8.