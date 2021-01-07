SHREVEPORT, La. -- From voters to politicians, people are blaming President Trump for inciting the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. So has the sad chapter in American history damaged Trump's political influence and the MAGA movement going forward?
We sought reaction from our political analyst Scott Hughes, as well as two voters who are very plugged in to politics.
First, here's a sampling from Marion Marks, who left the Republican Party in 2016 when Trump became the nominee because, he says, "I deal in the world of truth."
"I think the Trump and MAGA brand have been decimated. Trump cut himself off at the knees, so to speak, because it was so undemocratic and it proved that he was out to hurt the democratic process. And I think many Republicans see it as a bridge too far.
"It not only backfired but there are some who were big supporters of his who said no this is too much. I got a call from someone last night who said, 'I can't stand it anymore. I think he needs to go.' I said I'm so glad you came to that realization. It's sad that it took (the riot) for this person."
Bob Brown is a registered Democrat who supported Trump in 2016 and still does because of lower taxes and government regulations that raised employment and the economy. He said this of the Trump brand:
"It's not at its strongest point today. But we live in this 24 hour news cycle. It'll be old news in a couple of days. He's increased his mass from 2016. After four years of behavior that people don't condone.
"I don't know if many people could argue there's a bigger name in politics or there's a politician with a larger base.
"Some are going to say I don't like the man but I like what he's doing. And that's what a lot of people do. There are not a lot of people in America that would defend Trump's character.
"There are others who say, 'I don't condone what happened yesterday.' But if they're given a choice between their conscience and their pocketbook, most people will choose their pocketbook."
Political analyst Scott Hughes:
"If Trump's base will stay with him when he's no longer president, he can continue to be a force in politics. Can he use that primary affect against Republican candidates? If that's the case, he's going to be a powerful person.
"If they stay loyal to Trump, if he can call upon them. If candidates feel they have to come to Mar-a-Lago or Trump Tower to get his blessing for a primary run, he can stay very, very important.
"Does this MAGA movement stay within the Republican party, or does it actually form a another party? Because if it stays within the Republican party, it's going to be a real challenge for Republicans.
"He has his loyal supporters. What he lost was the rest of the Republican Party and the rest of the country. And so I think he will start to lose more and more of these loyal followers going forward."
Hughes says Trump will gradually lose those followers when he won't be able to deliver for them as did in the White House -- such as Supreme Court Justices and tax reform.
Hughes also believes Trump wants to walk away as a political power broker. He does not believe Trump will run for president again, nor will his sons.