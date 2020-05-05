SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport resident Irma Mercadel celebrated her 93rd birthday recently. That in and of itself is very special, but this one was even more special because she beat COVID-19.
According to Mercadel's daughter, her mother contracted the virus where she lives at Garden Park Nursing home in Shreveport. But after just a week in the hospital, she's back home.
"She may weigh 90 pounds, but she is the strongest person I have ever known. And I've weighed up to 300," Wanda Mercadel White said with a chuckle. "I couldn't be no stronger than her. She doesn't cry; she only consoles and when you see her she only brings happiness."
Mercadel has lived in Shreveport for close to 70 years. She worked for 30 of those years and retired from the JC Penny, formerly located in Shreve City.