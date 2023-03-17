SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport police officer is expected to make a full recovery following a fight with a woman during her arrest.
Officers encountered Andi Lynn Foshee, 31, when they responded to a suspicious person call at Kings Highway and Gilbert Street Thursday.
Foshee reportedly became combative and caused injuries to one of the officers, police said.
It took multiple officers to take her into custody.
Foshee is charged with two counts of felony battery on a police officer and one count each of resisting with force or violence, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper telephone communication.