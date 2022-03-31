BATON ROUGE, La. -- State livestock agents arrested a Shreveport woman March 23 for theft of livestock in Red River Parish, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission said Wednesday in a news release.
Vera R. Ary, 68, was arrested in Red River Parish.
LDAF’s Livestock Brand Commission inspectors said Ary received two head of livestock and failed to give a proper payment to a local livestock market as required by law. The alleged theft occurred in January 2021.
“It’s unfortunate when we see this. The cattle producers are protected and receive their money from the local markets. However, the accused did not compensate the markets, and as a result, these businesses suffer the financial losses,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain said in the news release. “The law is specific when dealing with the purchase of livestock. The failure or refusal to pay for livestock acquired is a crime and a violation of the theft of livestock statute.”
The Livestock Brand Commission was assisted in the investigation by the Shreveport Police Department, Red River Parish Sheriff’s Department and the 39th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
Bond amount has not been set, and the livestock have not been recovered.
The Livestock Brand Commission maintains a 24-hour Crimestoppers hotline at (800) 558-9741 for the public to report thefts.