SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman is in jail charged with stabbing her husband during a domestic dispute, according to a news release Thursday from Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator.
Suzanne Holcomb Adams, 46, was arrested on Jan. 11 and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on a charge of domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon.
Adams is accused of injuring her husband as they sat in a vehicle in the 11000 block of Colt Trail. The two were involved in a disagreement and struggle when Adams grabbed a knife from the driver’s side panel door and stabbed her husband in his right hand, the release states.
He was transported to Ochsner’s LSU Health for treatment.
Adams was transported to the Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Division, where she was interviewed and arrested by Det. Demetrice Adams-Ellis. Bond was set at $50,000.