SHREVEPORT, La - Police tell KTBS 3 N’Shayla Clay was arrested Sunday night after causing a disturbance and stealing a marked SPD police car.
Just before 10 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Metris Street and Greenwood Road on calls about a disorderly woman. When officers tried to detain Clay, she physically resisted.
She was able to enter into the passenger side of a Shreveport Police patrol car. Once inside, Clay attempted to drive away in the officer’s patrol car striking both another officer and a separate marked unit.
Clay was arrested a short distance from the intersection and was detained by officers following a brief struggle to remove her from the marked unit.
The officer was treated for a minor injury. He taken to Ochsner LSU Health and later released.
N’Shayla Clay was charged with one count of Carjacking, one count of Aggravated battery, one count of Aggravated property damage, and one count of Aggravated Flight. She was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.