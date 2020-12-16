SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman has been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars from a former employer and other unknowing victims.
Micquela Bell, 35, also known as Micquela Reddix, was arrested Tuesday following an investigation by Caddo Parish sheriff’s Det. Mike King.
She is accused of making $84,000 in unauthorized charges to her former employer’s bank account between March and November 2020.
Reddix is also accused of opening credit accounts using the identities of two separate victims, ages 61 and 94. One of those victims was a home health patient for whom Bell was a sitter. Total charges to the two accounts was $9,300.
Bell was booked into Caddo Correctional Center for felony theft, misdemeanor identity theft and two counts of felony identity theft.