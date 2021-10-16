SHREVEPORT, La.- Horns honked in celebration of a century of life Saturday in Shreveport
Friends and family drove by to honor Mrs. Fannie M. May, and mark her 100th birthday.
After the birthday parade, Mrs. May and her family enjoyed food, music and good company.
May was born in Frierson, but has lived in Shreveport for over 70 years.
She was joined by her sisters, who are in their 90's, and brother, who is in his 80's.
She was thankful for all the guests who chose to spend part of the day with her.
Mrs. May said the secret to a long life is treating others the way you want to be treated.