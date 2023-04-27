SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges in connection with a crash that left one person dead and several injured.
Lakimberly Bradford, 30, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of negligent homicide, five counts of negligent injuring, two counts of second-degree cruelty to juveniles and one count of aggravated obstruction of a highway or commerce.
The crash happened on Feb. 15 just after 7:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of Flournoy Lucas Road. Police said Bradford was driving her 2015 Cadillac Escalade at a high rate of speed when she crashed head-on into a 2016 Chevy Equinox, causing both to overturn.
Bradford had two children in her car, and there was an adult and two children in the Equinox. Five of the six were taken to the hospital in serious condition. The Equinox driver died at the scene.