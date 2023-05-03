SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police said the wife of a man killed at their home last month is responsible for his death despite information she initially provided to investigators.
Shraine Williams, 22, is charged with second-degree murder in the April 25 shooting death of Nickolas Plater, 28, at their home in the 2900 block of Bolch street.
Plater suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Initial reports indicated the shooting happened after an argument between the two.
In a news release Wednesday, Shreveport police said they obtained probable cause to show Williams was responsible for her husband's death, in contradiction to her initial claims, after collecting evidence in their follow-up investigation