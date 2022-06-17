SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who killed the father of her lover's child in a June 2020 knife attack was convicted Thursday of second-degree murder in Caddo District Court.
Jennifer Lois Laverne Ford, 32, returns to District Judge Ramona Emanuel courtroom for sentencing June 28. She faces a mandatory term of life in prison without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.
The three-man, nine-woman jury deliberated for approximately two and a half hours before finding Ford guilty as charged in a unanimous verdict.
Jurors heard that on June 4, 2020, Ford attacked Jasper Corneil “JC” Martin III after he and his brother went to pick up JC’s infant child from her mother’s home. Ford, the mother's lover, argued with Martin, challenged him to a fight then armed herself with two large kitchen knives, which she began swinging at Martin.
Ford stabbed Martin in the chest, severing his jugular vein and puncturing a lung. Martin collapsed outside the home in a ditch and later was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
Ford was arrested several hours later.
Assistant District Attorneys Nancy Berger-Schneider and Senae D. Hall prosecuted Ford. She was defended by Edward Mouton.