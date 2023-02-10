SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who systematically stole more than $83,000 from her employer was found guilty Thursday of felony theft by a Caddo Parish jury.
Micquela Bell, 37, was convicted by the seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court. Jurors deliberated just over 30 minutes before returning their verdict of guilty as charged of felony theft of $25,000 or more.
Bell was employed by a home care service and from March through October 2020 paid personal bills, such as utilities and personal car insurance, with the business account. In October 2020, the business account was used to completely pay off Bell's student loans, more than $25,000, in a single day. The total loss was $83,985.
Bell faces a prison sentence of up to 20 years and/or a fine of up to $50,000.
Bell was prosecuted by assistant district attorneys Bryce Kinley and Courtney Ray. He was defended by Sean Landry.