SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who caused a three-vehicle accident while intoxicated, killing a driver from south Louisiana, was convicted Tuesday in Caddo District Court.
The three-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Chris Victory's courtroom unanimously found Angella Marshall, 43, guilty as charged of vehicular homicide.
Marshall caused a three-vehicle crash at West College Street and Jewella Avenue on Oct. 10, 2020. Tested for intoxication, she posted .184 blood-alcohol after the wreck.
Gretna poet and youth counselor Lenard Pierce, 64, died in the crash after being pinned in his vehicle.
When Marshall returns to Judge Victory's court Nov. 28, she faces a prison term of five to 30 years.
Marshall was prosecuted by assistant district attorneys Sam Crichton and Victoria Washington. She was defended by Rickey Swift.