NEAR FRIERSON, La. -- A Shreveport woman died late and another person was injured Thursday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 in DeSoto Parish, troopers said Friday in a news release.
The crash claimed the life of Tracey Shaver, 54, who was pronounced dead after being transported to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.
Troopers said Shaver was the driver of a 2013 Ford F-150 and was traveling north on I-49 when she left the road and hit a bridge railing just north of the Highway 175 exit. Shaver's truck overturned, causing a passenger to be ejected.
The passenger, who was not identified, was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
It's unknown if either was wearing a seat belt because of the damage to the vehicle, troopers said.