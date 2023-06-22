With the power out for days, many people have lost all their perishable food, so a local woman is stepping up - feeding anyone in need.
“I mean, I've maybe slept like 3 hours a night. We are cooking, like our smoker is going constantly; stoves going, we are cooking constantly,” said Amy McDonald with BroadmoorUp.
McDonald had already been delivering food for elderly homebound people through the nonprofit BroadmoorUp, but when the storm hit, she knew there was a larger need.
“I already had a lot of food. I feed the homebound and I had all of that food. And then when I didn't have power, I ran a generator and people were saying they lost everything and I know they didn't have generators. And I was like, well let’s cook it up,” said McDonald.
Since then she’s hit the ground running.
“We're just cooking for everybody. Mostly, though, people do have to pick up if they're not homebound, because I'm tired,” said McDonald.
For those in need, it means the world.
“They have delivered to me every day during this crisis,” said Jacque McAllister who had food delivered. “There's been nobody around. And if y'all hadn't come, I mean, if they hadn't come, I don't know who would have come”.
McAllister said she still doesn’t have power and she needs the food to help her push through the work that needs to be done.
“You're cleaning this up. I mean, I don't know how many miles I've raked in the last week, but plenty,” said McAllister.
McDonald isn’t doing it completely alone, she’s getting help from volunteers and some donations from the community.
“As people are realizing that their food in their freezer isn't going to keep, they're dropping it off for me to cook,” said McDonald.