SHREVEPORT, La. -- A woman involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident in Cedar Grove six years ago was found guilty in Caddo District Court Wednesday of obstruction of justice.
Emily Renee Fields, who was 26 at the time of the incident, was found guilty-as-charged by a four-man, two-woman jury in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.'s courtroom late in the afternoon, following an hour's deliberation. The jury was selected Monday and heard evidence through the afternoon of deliberation day.
The jury determined that late Oct. 4, 2015, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a motor vehicle near the intersection of East 76th Street and Fairfield Avenue. The driver left the scene but black car parts were recovered.
Shreveport police determined the make and model of the car from the parts at the scene and issued a “be on the lookout" for a black Honda with damage to its passenger side. Fields was captured on video at a local glass repair shop having her windshield replaced.
A male who accompanied her at the glass shop was interviewed by police, who learned she had purchased replacement mirrors, headlights and had the car painted as well. The North Louisiana Crime Lab determined the paint on the parts left at scene matched the paint on the car that Fields had repaired.
Jurors determined that Shields knew the car was involved in a fatal accident and had altered and tampered with the evidence, thereby hindering the investigation.
Shields will return to Judge Hathaway's court Oct. 27 for sentencing. She faces up to five years at hard labor with or without benefit of probation, parole or reduction of sentence.
Prosecutors were Assistant District Attorneys Victoria Washington and Jason Waltman. Fields was defended by Joel Pearce.