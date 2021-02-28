Many of you remember the tragic story of the homeless man who froze to death in downtown Shreveport during the recent storms.
That story touched the heart of many of our viewers including Kelly Nielsen who saw the story on our KTBS 3 news app.
Kelly lives in Shreveport and works at BPCC. When she saw on the news that the man had been identified by the Caddo Coroner the next day, she sprung into action.
"I felt it on my heart to stop what I was doing and see if I could find this gentlemen's family," said Kelly Nielsen, a Shreveport resident.
Through several searches on the web she called 27 different phone numbers with no luck. Then she went to Facebook and found a number for a man with the same last name and it turned out to be his brother.
"I asked him, do you know a James Delbert Cunningham? At first he was kind of hesitant, and like who are you? I said, look I'm just a concerned citizen in Shreveport, Louisiana. I said, I seen on the news where he has passed away, froze to death during the storm and I'm trying to reach some of his family members so I can let them know," said Nielsen.
The brother thanked her and said he'd been estranged from the family since 2014. This would be of great comfort to him and his siblings to know what happened to him. They knew he was homeless in Shreveport, but that was about it.