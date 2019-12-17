THE LATEST FROM THE SHREVEPORT FIRE DEPARTMENT:
SHREVEPORT, La. - An elderly female was pronounced deceased at a local hospital after being treated and transported by Shreveport Firefighter-Paramedics for injuries sustained during a house fire.
SFD responded to reports of heavy smoke near Lakeshore Dr. and Jewella Ave. area. Crews were able to quickly pinpoint the location of the smoke in the 3700 block of Elmer Lane. Engine 8 was the first fire unit on the scene at 2:54 p.m., two minutes after the initial dispatch.
Engine 8 reported heavy smoke and flames visible from the rear corner of a single-story home. Firefighters located an elderly female victim in a bedroom, sitting in a wheelchair unresponsive. The victim was removed from the home and life-saving procedures were performed immediately.
It took the efforts of 12 units—28 firefighters—30 minutes to get the situation under control. The home was heavily damaged and was left uninhabitable.
The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office will be responsible for investigating the exact cause of death.
