StormTeam Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 26 EXPECTED.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST LOUISIANA,
SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS AND EAST AND NORTHEAST
TEXAS.

* WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST TUESDAY.

* IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER
SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR
PLUMBING.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT
FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD
BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE
IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE-
GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING.

Shreveport woman indicted in elderly fraud scheme

Wire Fraud

TYLER. Texas - A 44-year-old Shreveport woman has been indicted in Texas for her alleged role in conducting a scheme that took over $4.85 million from an elderly East Texas resident.

Monica Ruiz was indicted in federal court in Tyler, Texas for wire fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox.

The indictment states that Ruiz misrepresented herself to take money from the victim.

The court information alleges Ruiz said she had been in a coma, had brain surgery, was falsely arrested and imprisoned, was in a car accident, had a kidney transplant and bribed a judge and prosecutor.

She is also accused of saying her son died in a car accident in Pennsylvania, her daughter was committed to a mental institution and her grandmother died.

Ruiz is also accused of impersonating other people when communicating with the victim.

If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

