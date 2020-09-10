DIXIE INN, La. - State police have released the name of the woman who was killed Wednesday evening in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 near Dixie Inn.
Troopers say Kimberly Cannon, 35, of Shreveport was westbound when a tractor-trailer driven by Rickey Darden, 58, of Parkin Cross, Ark. failed to reduce his speed as he approached traffic congestion.
Investigators say the Darden's 18-wheeler hit Cannon's SUV causing her vehicle to hit another tractor-trailer and overturn.
Cannon was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both truck drivers sustained moderate injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.