SHREVEPORT, La. - With a shortage of masks in so many places across the globe, a Shreveport woman is lending a helping hand.
Hephzibah Thomas with the Highland Center said the shortage of masks is not new to her.
In her home country of Nigeria, Hephzibah said she has faced pandemics were there has a shortage of masks.
She began making masks using African fabric for protection during the COVID-10 pandemic.
She has made close to 100 masks a day and has given away nearly 600 to people as far away as New York and Connecticut.
She says she enjoys doing this and described this effort as a ministry.
“I think it’s a calling at this time because my other profession is a missionary,” Thomas said. “I could be anywhere else and be I’m doing this because God calls us for such a time as this and all my mask I prayer over them because only God can heal us.”
To donate, contact Hephzibah at EneThomas@outlook.com.