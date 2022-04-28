SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman in her 90s was sitting under a tree Thursday morning that the city wants to remove for a sewer project.
The woman was seen by KTBS next to the tree on her property at 1023 Leon St. where she played as a kid.
Police were also called to the scene to help settle the dispute.
The tree removal service and police left the scene around 11 a.m. with the tree still standing.
KTBS's Gerry May is gathering details and will have more information on our newscasts and online.