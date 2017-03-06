A pet owners worst nightmare - hearing your dog's bark, and then gun shots.
New Year's Day was supposed to be a celebration with family for Lisa Riviere, but all that changed in the short time it took her to start cooking dinner.
"I just screamed 'don't shoot my dog!' as I'm running to get her and it's like the words came out of my mouth the gun went off," said Riviere.
A simple mistake, leaving the door ajar after bringing in groceries, led to her neighbor calling "911" after seeing Skye barking on the porch with the front door open. The good news is that the Skye lived, but she's one leg short and Riviere is out nearly 6,000 dollars.
"She never left the property," said Riviere. "All she did was bark, you know, protecting me, she's my life, sometimes I feel like she's my only friend. Me, Skye, and Jesus."
Officers arrived quickly, and in less than 20 minutes, Skye was shot.
"We never got an answer at the door because we couldn't get close enough because the dog continually charged, and was aggressive towards officers and other first responders," said Cpl. Marcus Hines of the Shreveport Police Department.
Riviere was then held outside, her home marked off as a crime scene, and issued a ticket for animal at large.
"They said 'well mam are you aware of the fact that you have to have your dog on a leash if they're in the yard?' well of course," said Riviere. "I didn't leave my door open on purpose."
Hours passed, and she was finally able to take Skye to an emergency clinic. Police say the last thing they want to do is shoot a pet, but when a dog is showing aggression and they feel human lives are at risk, they say they have no choice.
"The message is clear. Police officers get nothing from harming animals," said Cpl. Hines.
Riviere still believes officers could have taken a less-life threatening route, like tasing her dog.
"Something needs to be done to change this situation," said Riviere. "Right, accidents happen but that could have been prevented."
Riviere says she did hire a lawyer, and plans to contest the ticket and file civil suit for medical expenses. Her attorney says he doesn't know exactly what kind of case they have yet. SPD has not yet released video from the incident saying it's still an open investigation.
By law, dogs are required to be on leashes at all times when not fenced in whether on your property or not.